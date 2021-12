KANCHANABURI: A man and his wife were arrested after 10 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, in which their 9-year-old daughter was also a passenger, in Thong Pha Phum district.

Police on Friday announced the arrest of Sombat Ouanseng, 50, and his wife Chayaphan Srisuksai, 45, both natives of Songkhla province.

