Prayut Thanks Thais for Making Bangkok the Best Workation City









BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was grateful to Thai people and relevant organizations for making Bangkok the Best Workation City, according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Mr. Thanakorn said Gen Prayut acknowledged the Best Workation City status of Bangkok and the joint 10th Best Workation Cities recognition for Phuket and Chiang Mai according to the ranking by Holidu, a German website for vacation destinations.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





