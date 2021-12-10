Prayut Thanks Thais for Making Bangkok the Best Workation City
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was grateful to Thai people and relevant organizations for making Bangkok the Best Workation City, according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
Mr. Thanakorn said Gen Prayut acknowledged the Best Workation City status of Bangkok and the joint 10th Best Workation Cities recognition for Phuket and Chiang Mai according to the ranking by Holidu, a German website for vacation destinations.
TNA