December 10, 2021

Prayut Thanks Thais for Making Bangkok the Best Workation City

13 mins ago TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.




BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was grateful to Thai people and relevant organizations for making Bangkok the Best Workation City, according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Mr. Thanakorn said Gen Prayut acknowledged the Best Workation City status of Bangkok and the joint 10th Best Workation Cities recognition for Phuket and Chiang Mai according to the ranking by Holidu, a German website for vacation destinations.

