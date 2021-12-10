Thailand ranked 5th in 2021 Global Health Security Index

Bang Rak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM. Photo: Chainwit.









Thailand has been ranked 5th place, and 1st place in Asia, in the 2021 Global Health Security Index. In 1st place are the United States, followed by Australia, Finland and Canada.

The 2021 Global Health Security Index, released on Wednesday, ranks 195 countries according to their capacity to respond to epidemics and pandemics, as assessed by John Hopkins Centre for Health Security, at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and experts from numerous countries.

