More flights seen at Thai airports in December
Reservation for international flights to main airports in Thailand has jumped more than 20% this month as the country is entering the high season for tourism.
Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) said on Thursday night that confirmed slots for airlines from overseas destinations this month had accounted for 9,483 flights so far this month, a 24% rise from November.
Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan
BANGKOK POST
