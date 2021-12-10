Prayut orders probe into Chana Industrial Estate project dispute

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the controversial Chana Industrial Estate project now facing pushback from a group of protestors.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow as head of the fact-finding committee. The industrial city development project in Chana of Songkhla involves the rezoning of agricultural areas.

