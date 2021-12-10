December 10, 2021

Prayut orders probe into Chana Industrial Estate project dispute

25 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the controversial Chana Industrial Estate project now facing pushback from a group of protestors.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow as head of the fact-finding committee. The industrial city development project in Chana of Songkhla involves the rezoning of agricultural areas.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Prayut Thanks Thais for Making Bangkok the Best Workation City

12 mins ago TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Thailand ranked 5th in 2021 Global Health Security Index

16 mins ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

More flights seen at Thai airports in December

20 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Couple arrested in Kanchanaburi, 10kg of crystal meth found in their car

9 mins ago TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Prayut Thanks Thais for Making Bangkok the Best Workation City

12 mins ago TN
Bangrak District and the Chao Phraya River in Bangklok as seen from ICONSIAM

Thailand ranked 5th in 2021 Global Health Security Index

16 mins ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

More flights seen at Thai airports in December

20 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand

Prayut orders probe into Chana Industrial Estate project dispute

25 mins ago TN