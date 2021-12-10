Prayut orders probe into Chana Industrial Estate project dispute
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the controversial Chana Industrial Estate project now facing pushback from a group of protestors.
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow as head of the fact-finding committee. The industrial city development project in Chana of Songkhla involves the rezoning of agricultural areas.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
