December 10, 2021

Funeral attendees in Phetchabun isolated after deceased was found to be infected with COVID-19

December 10, 2021
Street in Phetchabun

Street in Phetchabun. Photo: Martin Püschel.




Over 200 people, who attended a funeral in Nong Phai district of Thailand’s northern province of Phetchabun earlier this week, have been advised to enter isolation for observation after they were informed yesterday by the district hospital that the deceased was infected with COVID-19.

The Nong Phai district hospital has admitted the mistake inletting relatives take the body of 78-year old Mrs. Nufuei Mala for a funeral after she died on Monday.

By Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World

