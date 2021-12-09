December 9, 2021

Drug-crazed son burns down family home in Chaiyaphum

6 hours ago TN
Tha Mafai Wan in Chaiyaphum

Tha Mafai Wan in Kaeng Khro District, Chaiyaphum. Photo: Chalongrat Hantragul.




CHAIYAPHUM: A drug addict burned down his 86-year-old great-grandmother’s house, leaving her, his mother and three girls homeless, and threatened to kill them.

The five women now live together in a makeshift shelter beside Chaiyaphum-Si Khiu Road in Ban Khok Phaeng Phuai village of tambon Laharn in Chatturat district. They earn a small income selling eggs from a flock of ducks they care for.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Makkawan Wannakul
BANGKOK POST

