Drug-crazed son burns down family home in Chaiyaphum
CHAIYAPHUM: A drug addict burned down his 86-year-old great-grandmother’s house, leaving her, his mother and three girls homeless, and threatened to kill them.
The five women now live together in a makeshift shelter beside Chaiyaphum-Si Khiu Road in Ban Khok Phaeng Phuai village of tambon Laharn in Chatturat district. They earn a small income selling eggs from a flock of ducks they care for.
