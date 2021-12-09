December 9, 2021

Virologist cautions against possible reinfection of immune escape Omicron variant

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine research

ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine research. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A Thai virologist has shared new information and his insights regarding the Omicron Covid variant, suggesting that the new variant could spread twice as fast as the Delta variant, while the immunity from previous infection or available vaccines may not be able to prevent reinfection.

Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, posted new information regarding the Omicron COVID-19 variant, suggesting higher transmissibility and better immune escape potential of this new strain. In his post, Dr. Yong confirmed this new variant seems to be spreading at least twice as fast compared to the Delta variant, as shown from newer cases now being reported in some 50 countries since it was first identified in South Africa. It is likely that this variant will eventually become the global dominant strain.

