Bomb Kills 1 Soldier, Injures 3 Others in Songkhla







SONGKHLA, July 7 (TNA) – A bomb explosion killed one soldier and injured three others who were on patrol in Chana district last night.

The bomb blast happened at a shelter at 7.30pm on July 6. It killed Sgt Nitipote Phetcharat whose body was thrown into water. Three others were Pvt Charas Duangchuay who had wounds in his legs, hips and back; Pvt Mawin Saiwin who suffered a wound in his head and Pvt Sansuri Dohloh who had injury in his legs. They were sent to Chana Hospital.

TNA






