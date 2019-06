A Muslim teen was found buried in a Muslim graveyard on Wednesday after he went missing on May 26, police said.

Visitors to the Ban Bo Sone graveyard in Songkhla’s Chana district on the Eid al-Fitr spotted a new grave with a foot partially revealed.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

