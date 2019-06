A man was arrested with 1.49 tonnes of crystal meth and 91 kilogrammes of ketamine at a warehouse in Pathum Thani province.

Niyom Termsrisook, secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board, said on Wednesday that Suwit Prom-on, 26, was arrested with the drugs, a gun and ammunition at a warehouse in Pathum Thani in the morning of Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts