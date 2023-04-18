Thailand Becomes Major Link in Regional EV Supply Chain









BANGKOK (NNT) – As Japanese, Chinese and South Korean electrical vehicle (EV) makers race to launch production bases in Southeast Asia, Thailand and Indonesia are becoming two prime destinations for investments in EV parts and materials.

Electronic Visa for Thailand Now Available in 38 Cities

Japanese plastics maker Kuraray recently opened its first plant in Thailand, one of a growing number of EV-related investments in the kingdom, in a joint venture with local petrochemical giant PTT Global Chemical and Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp.

The plant produces Kuraray’s high-performance Genestar resin, which has a higher heat resistance than standard resins and is used for high-voltage parts around vehicle batteries. Moreover, it is expected to double the annual production of Genestar to 26,000 tonnes.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





