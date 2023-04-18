Woman in Pattaya Allegedly Shot Dead by Ex-Boyfriend Who Later Dies by Suicide

TN April 18, 2023 0
Buildings in Pattaya

Buildings in Pattaya. Photo: Manvendra Bhangui.




A woman was brutally shot in the head two times reportedly by her ex-boyfriend and passed away. The gunman later took his own life to flee punishment.

Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend in Neck with Scissors in Pattaya

At 04:30 AM today, April 18th, Pattaya Police received a report of a woman who had been shot near the Mantra Pura Hotel in North Pattaya and rushed to the scene along with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

