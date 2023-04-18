Woman in Pattaya Allegedly Shot Dead by Ex-Boyfriend Who Later Dies by Suicide









A woman was brutally shot in the head two times reportedly by her ex-boyfriend and passed away. The gunman later took his own life to flee punishment.

Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend in Neck with Scissors in Pattaya

At 04:30 AM today, April 18th, Pattaya Police received a report of a woman who had been shot near the Mantra Pura Hotel in North Pattaya and rushed to the scene along with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





