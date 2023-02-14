Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend in Neck with Scissors in Pattaya

February 14, 2023 TN
Pattaya skyline and beach

Pattaya skyline and beach. Photo: WPPilot.




A jealous boyfriend snapped after catching his girlfriend talking with another man online. The boyfriend then stabbed his girlfriend in the neck with scissors.

The act of domestic violence unfolded last night on February 13th at 10 PM. Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue services hurried to an apartment in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district after receiving a call that a woman had been stabbed.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Downtown Pattaya at night

Indian Man Says he was Robbed of 44,000 Baht in Cash in Pattaya by Pickpockets

February 11, 2023 TN
Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya

Teens Throwing Ping Pong Bombs at Bali Hai Pier Alarms Tourists in Pattaya

February 10, 2023 TN
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Chinese Tourists Escape Fire at Pattaya Pool Villa

February 9, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June

February 14, 2023 TN
Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Smog Blankets Chiang Mai

February 14, 2023 TN
Indian tourists visiting Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok

Tourism Authority Revises Up Target for Indian Arrivals to 2 Million in 2023

February 14, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 tanks

Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

February 14, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN