Jealous Boyfriend Stabs Girlfriend in Neck with Scissors in Pattaya









A jealous boyfriend snapped after catching his girlfriend talking with another man online. The boyfriend then stabbed his girlfriend in the neck with scissors.

The act of domestic violence unfolded last night on February 13th at 10 PM. Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue services hurried to an apartment in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district after receiving a call that a woman had been stabbed.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

