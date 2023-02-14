Police Say Romance Scams Constitute Majority of Online Fraud Complaints

February 14, 2023 TN
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Africans taking a taxi in Bangkok. Photo: Andreas Lehner / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has reported that more than 200,000 complaints of online fraud and scams were filed over the past year.

The figure was reported by Police Lt-Colonel Tananat Kangruambut during a seminar of Thai journalists this week. He noted that between March 1, 2022, and January 31 this year, the bureau received more than 200,000 complaints of online fraud and scams – totalling over 30 billion baht in damages.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



