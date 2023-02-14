Police Say Romance Scams Constitute Majority of Online Fraud Complaints









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has reported that more than 200,000 complaints of online fraud and scams were filed over the past year.

The figure was reported by Police Lt-Colonel Tananat Kangruambut during a seminar of Thai journalists this week. He noted that between March 1, 2022, and January 31 this year, the bureau received more than 200,000 complaints of online fraud and scams – totalling over 30 billion baht in damages.

