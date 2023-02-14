French Tourists Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle

February 14, 2023 TN
View of Phuket from a hill

View of Phuket town from a hill. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Two French tourists have been rescued after getting lost in the jungle in Thalang.

The head of the Sirinat National Park, Mr. Sorasak Rananan, told the Phuket Express that on Sunday (February 12th) at 10:22 P.M. they were notified from the village headman in the Sakoo sub-district that two foreign tourists were lost in the forest inside the national park.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Venomous Portuguese man-o-war which is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore

Many Foreign Swimmers in Phuket Injured From Jellyfish

February 14, 2023 TN
Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Five Men Allegedly Attack Canadian Man and Take His Watch and Cash in Patong, Phuket

February 13, 2023 TN
Patong in Phuket

French Consul in Phuket Meets with Patong Police after French Motorbike Racers Arrested

February 11, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June

February 14, 2023 TN
Cityscape view of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Smog Blankets Chiang Mai

February 14, 2023 TN
Indian tourists visiting Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok

Tourism Authority Revises Up Target for Indian Arrivals to 2 Million in 2023

February 14, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Armed Forces M60A1 tanks

Army cadet and NCO killed in accident during joint exercise in Lop Buri

February 14, 2023 TN
14-carat gold wedding rings

Dusit District Registers Same-Sex Marriage on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2023 TN