French Tourists Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle









Two French tourists have been rescued after getting lost in the jungle in Thalang.

The head of the Sirinat National Park, Mr. Sorasak Rananan, told the Phuket Express that on Sunday (February 12th) at 10:22 P.M. they were notified from the village headman in the Sakoo sub-district that two foreign tourists were lost in the forest inside the national park.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

