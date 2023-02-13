Over 100 Immigration Officers to Be Charged over Illegal Visas









BANGKOK, Feb 13 (TNA) – Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn will file complaints against more than 100 immigration officers allegedly involving in illegally issuing visas for foreigners including Chinese investors linked to grey business in Thailand.

He said about the progress in the cases that the investigation report had completed and he would go to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani provinces this week to file complaints against immigration and local officers in connection with the illegal visa malfeasance.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

