Chinese Tourists Arrested for Operating Restaurant in Bangkok without Work Permits









Bangkok immigration officers raided a Chinese restaurant operated by three Chinese men who did not have work permits.

The restaurant “Chaosan Osha” was located on Rama 9 Road in the Bangkapi sub-district of Huay Kwang district, Bangkok.

Immigration officers led by Pol. Col. Rapeepat Utsaha raided the restaurant yesterday, January 23rd, and found three Chinese men, namely “Yang,” “Chin,” and “Chern,” working in the restaurant.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

