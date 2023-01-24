Another Police Officer Involved in Unauthorised Escort for Chinese Tourist









BANGKOK, Jan 24 (TNA) – Another tourist police officer is found being involved in offering police escort service for a Chinese tourist from Suvarnabhumi Airport to her hotel in Pattaya, said Pol Maj Gen Atchayon kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.

Earlier, three police officers, involving the case face disciplinary actions and the investigation is under way for additional offences.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

