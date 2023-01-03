3 policemen offered controversial VVIP service to Chinese visitor

January 22, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes

Royal Thai Police BMW Motorbikes. Photo: Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr.




A police captain from the Tourist Police Bureau and two traffic police sergeants were involved in providing a controversial VVIP service to a female Chinese visitor, rushing her through immigration and escorting her from Suvarnabhumi airport to Pattaya, according to senior police.

Police inspector-general Pol Gen Visanu Prasattongosoth said on Sunday a probe ordered by national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas initially identified the three policemen in a video clip shot by a female Chinese visitor to support her claim that she had paid thousands of baht for special treatment from authorities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



