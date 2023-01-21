Chinese tourist claim she paid Thai police for VVIP motorcade

January 21, 2023 TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Thai police are investigating comments made by a Chinese tourist, who she claims got VVIP treatment when she arrived at the airport in Thailand by paying a certain sum to police to cut the immigration queue, pick her up and put her in a police car to take her to a hotel in Pattaya. The woman on the Tik Tok account choudan0302 posted a video clip on the Douyin app, (the Chinese version of TikTok), last Friday. The girl said the police pickup and transfer cost her 7,000 baht and a motorcycle police escort with siren cost her an additional 6,000 baht.

The Chinese tourist said it took only five minutes to get to the airport and the trip to Pattaya was quick.

The video went viral among Thais who are demanding answers from Thai police.

