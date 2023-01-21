Ranger killed, two illegal hunters arrested in wildlife sanctuary in Sri Racha

January 21, 2023 TN
Caretaker and elephant at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi

Caretaker and elephant at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi. Photo: Thailand News.




A forest ranger was fatally shot and two poachers were arrested in the Khao Khiao-Khao Chomphu Wildlife Sanctuary in Si Racha district of Thailand’s eastern province of Chon Buri on Thursday night.

Kongkiat Temtomnan, chief of the Protected Area Regional Office 2, said today (Saturday) that a group of forest rangers, on a routine patrol in Khao Takian So Rak, which is part of the sanctuary on Thursday night, came across a group of poachers and tried to arrest them.

