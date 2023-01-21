Ranger killed, two illegal hunters arrested in wildlife sanctuary in Sri Racha









A forest ranger was fatally shot and two poachers were arrested in the Khao Khiao-Khao Chomphu Wildlife Sanctuary in Si Racha district of Thailand’s eastern province of Chon Buri on Thursday night.

Kongkiat Temtomnan, chief of the Protected Area Regional Office 2, said today (Saturday) that a group of forest rangers, on a routine patrol in Khao Takian So Rak, which is part of the sanctuary on Thursday night, came across a group of poachers and tried to arrest them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





