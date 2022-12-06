Man arrested for taking upskirting photos of actresses in Chonburi, and selling them online









Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Chon Buri province for alleged upskirting women, including some 40 actresses, and selling their photos and videos online.

Worasak Sriworawibul was arrested at his home in tambon Na Pa in Chon Buri’s Muang district, Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

