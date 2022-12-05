December 5, 2022

Woman and her 1-year-old daughter seriously burned when their home catches fire in Chonburi

2 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A house in Chonburi’s Mueang district caught fire and seriously burned a woman and her one-year-old daughter. No casualties were reported.

Samet police and firefighters responded to a fire report in the Privacy Home Village in the Samet sub-district late at night on Sunday, December 4th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



