1.5 tonnes of smuggled pig carcasses from Cambodia seized in Sa Kaeo









Livestock and customs officials seized about 1.5 tonnes of pig carcasses yesterday (Sunday), which had been smuggled into Thailand’s eastern border province of Sa Kaeo from Cambodia.

The driver of the pickup truck containing the pork was arrested after a brief chase. He allegedly admitted that the carcasses were being delivered to a customer.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

