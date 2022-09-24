September 27, 2022

24 tonnes of pork smuggled from Brazil destroyed to prevent spread of swine flu in Thailand

3 hours ago TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan District. Photo: Katsunori N.




The Livestock Development Department buried about 24 tonnes of frozen pork, which originated in Brazil and was smuggled into Thailand from a neighboring country, at a landfill in Phayuha Khiri district of Nakhon Sawan province yesterday (Monday).

The pork was seized from a cold storage facility in Samut Prakan on September 11th. It was delivered by truck to the department’s quarantine zone in Phayuha Khiri district for destruction, to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever (ASF).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A piece of Nord Stream gas pipe on public display in Kotka, Finland

Swedish seismographs recorded explosions in the Nord Stream area shortly before the leaks emerged: ‘It’s an act of sabotage’

3 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing

Anti-COVID nasal spray to be available from October 1st

10 hours ago TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

General Prayut Acquitted of Alleged Authority Abuse against Protesters

10 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

24 tonnes of pork smuggled from Brazil destroyed to prevent spread of swine flu in Thailand

3 hours ago TN
A piece of Nord Stream gas pipe on public display in Kotka, Finland

Swedish seismographs recorded explosions in the Nord Stream area shortly before the leaks emerged: ‘It’s an act of sabotage’

3 hours ago TN
Blue Marble Earth

NASA’s DART Spacecraft Successfully Impacts Asteroid

9 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine VRC testing

Anti-COVID nasal spray to be available from October 1st

10 hours ago TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

General Prayut Acquitted of Alleged Authority Abuse against Protesters

10 hours ago TN