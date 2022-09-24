24 tonnes of pork smuggled from Brazil destroyed to prevent spread of swine flu in Thailand









The Livestock Development Department buried about 24 tonnes of frozen pork, which originated in Brazil and was smuggled into Thailand from a neighboring country, at a landfill in Phayuha Khiri district of Nakhon Sawan province yesterday (Monday).

The pork was seized from a cold storage facility in Samut Prakan on September 11th. It was delivered by truck to the department’s quarantine zone in Phayuha Khiri district for destruction, to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever (ASF).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

