September 27, 2022

Swedish seismographs recorded explosions in the Nord Stream area shortly before the leaks emerged: ‘It’s an act of sabotage’

3 hours ago TN
A piece of Nord Stream gas pipe on public display in Kotka, Finland

A piece of Nord Stream gas pipe on public display in Kotka, Finland. Photo: Vuo. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Swedish National Seismic Network detected on Monday two explosions in the area where the Nord Stream gas pipeline is located, which on Tuesday has been reported a series of leaks whose origin is being investigated.

In statements to the public television SVT, Bjorn Lund, professor of the Swedish National Seismic Network, explained that the measuring stations located in southern Sweden recorded the explosions, the first in the early hours of Sunday to Monday and the second already on Monday afternoon.

This information comes on a day in which, on the occasion of the leaks recorded in Nord Stream, European leaders such as the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, or his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, have suggested that the pipeline may have been sabotaged by Russia itself.

“We can clearly see that it is an act of sabotage, an act that probably marks the next stage in the escalation of the situation we are facing in Ukraine,” Morawiecki said, as reported by the Polish state news agency, PAP.

“It is something unusual and I would like to say that we, as part of the government and the authorities, take it very seriously,” the Danish prime minister said in the same line.

Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG said Tuesday that damage to three of the pipelines late Monday was “unprecedented” following a gas leak in one of the sections of Nord Stream 2 and a loss of pressure in Nord Stream 1, with no known causes at this time.

During Monday afternoon, Danish authorities detected a gas leak in one of the sections of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Danish island of Bornholm. Hours later, the Nord Stream 1 subsea pipeline detected a drop in pressure of gas from Russia to Germany affecting both lines of the pipeline.

-Thailand News (TN)



