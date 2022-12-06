December 6, 2022

Temperatures Drop in Thai North as Heavy Rains Prevail in South

8 hours ago TN
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in Chiang Mai Province. Photo: Eartheart123.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Provinces in the South of Thailand are still seeing ample rainfall, with people urged to exercise caution against flash floods and other hazards brought on by heavy downpours. Upper Thailand is meanwhile experiencing dropping temperatures and stronger winds.

A low-pressure cell is currently making its way over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and the Malacca Strait, while a monsoon trough prevails over lower areas of the Thai south.

Moderate-intensity northeasterly monsoon winds and southeasterly winds have meanwhile been recorded in the south and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy rainfall throughout the region.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

White Tesla EV car Driving on the Road

Tesla Aims for December Launch in Thailand

7 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chinese woman arrested in Surat Thani for overstay, Five people arrested for overstay in Chiang Mai

1 day ago TN
HM King Bhumibol of Thailand

Thailand marks the anniversary of King Bhumibol’s birth and Father’s Day

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Passenger train rolling through Bangkok, Thailand.

3 killed in another blast at scene of Saturday’s train derailment in Songkhla

7 hours ago TN
White Tesla EV car Driving on the Road

Tesla Aims for December Launch in Thailand

7 hours ago TN
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Shopee Stops Payment via Bank Accounts

7 hours ago TN
Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai

Wild elephants strand tourists in Khao Yai

7 hours ago TN
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Temperatures Drop in Thai North as Heavy Rains Prevail in South

8 hours ago TN