Temperatures Drop in Thai North as Heavy Rains Prevail in South









BANGKOK (NNT) – Provinces in the South of Thailand are still seeing ample rainfall, with people urged to exercise caution against flash floods and other hazards brought on by heavy downpours. Upper Thailand is meanwhile experiencing dropping temperatures and stronger winds.

A low-pressure cell is currently making its way over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and the Malacca Strait, while a monsoon trough prevails over lower areas of the Thai south.

Moderate-intensity northeasterly monsoon winds and southeasterly winds have meanwhile been recorded in the south and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy rainfall throughout the region.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

