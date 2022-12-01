Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week









The Phuket Public Relations Office has announced a warning of flash floods over the next week.

The announcement states the warning is taking effect from today (November 30th) until (December 5th), 2022.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

