December 1, 2022

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

Flooded street in Thailand

The Phuket Public Relations Office has announced a warning of flash floods over the next week.

The announcement states the warning is taking effect from today (November 30th) until (December 5th), 2022.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



