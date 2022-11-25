Phuket suffers serious flooding during rush hours









Many areas in Phuket suffered from floods during rush hours after rain continued for two hours with high tide causing traffic jams for many hours.

The rain hit many parts of Phuket after heavy rain started from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M yesterday (November 23rd) with a high tide as well complicating flooding.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

