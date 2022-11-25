November 25, 2022

Phuket suffers serious flooding during rush hours

3 hours ago TN
Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Man carrying bags during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.




Many areas in Phuket suffered from floods during rush hours after rain continued for two hours with high tide causing traffic jams for many hours.

The rain hit many parts of Phuket after heavy rain started from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M yesterday (November 23rd) with a high tide as well complicating flooding.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



