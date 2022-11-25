Female beer vendor in Phuket takes off her clothes in protest after being warned for illegally selling alcohol
The Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Mr. Weerawit Kreuasombat told the Phuket Express. “Selling alcohol in foam boxes by vendors or pop-up style alcohol booths must be banned as this is illegal. The Bangla Road is a public road and one cannot sell alcohol on the road.”
Meanwhile, after the issue was brought up by Patong officials, there was a video of a woman who was selling beer in foam boxes on the Bangla Road. Relevant municipality officials warned the female vendor that selling alcohol without a license was illegal but she took off her clothes seemingly to protest the officials warning.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
