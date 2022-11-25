November 25, 2022

Female beer vendor in Phuket takes off her clothes in protest after being warned for illegally selling alcohol

3 hours ago TN
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Mr. Weerawit Kreuasombat told the Phuket Express. “Selling alcohol in foam boxes by vendors or pop-up style alcohol booths must be banned as this is illegal. The Bangla Road is a public road and one cannot sell alcohol on the road.”

Meanwhile, after the issue was brought up by Patong officials, there was a video of a woman who was selling beer in foam boxes on the Bangla Road. Relevant municipality officials warned the female vendor that selling alcohol without a license was illegal but she took off her clothes seemingly to protest the officials warning.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



