Mercedes-Benz bursts into flames following collision with power pole in Chonburi, driver survives
A Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by a Thai woman caught fire after crashing into a power pole last night, November 23rd.
Plu Ta Luang firefighters and rescuers rushed to snuff out a fire that was engulfing a red Mercedes-Benz sedan wreckage at the entrance of the Naphaphan Land Village on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Rayong province.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
