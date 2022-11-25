November 25, 2022

Mercedes-Benz bursts into flames following collision with power pole in Chonburi, driver survives

A Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by a Thai woman caught fire after crashing into a power pole last night, November 23rd.

Plu Ta Luang firefighters and rescuers rushed to snuff out a fire that was engulfing a red Mercedes-Benz sedan wreckage at the entrance of the Naphaphan Land Village on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Rayong province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



