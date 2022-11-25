November 25, 2022

Government Says Health Ministry Regulations Properly Address Cannabis

5 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa). Photo: Jennifer Martin.




BANGKOK (NNT) – As Thailand awaits a master law regulating cannabis-related activities, the Opposition is pushing for the plant to be reinstated as a narcotic to prevent its misuse.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam recently chaired a meeting of the Narcotics Control Board. He said ahead of the meeting that he did not believe a review of the announcement by the Ministry of Health on regulating cannabis would be necessary. He also explained that the announcement was issued based on a law that had been in use for more than 20 years.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



