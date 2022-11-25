Prisoner flees from hospital in Khon Kaen









A police hunt was underway for a prisoner serving a drugs sentence who escaped after being taken to a hospital in Phon district of Khon Kaen province for treatment.

The escape was named as Bundit Dinchanthuek, aged 41. He fled from Phon Hospital around 2am on Friday. He was wearing leg chains. Photos of him were circulated online on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

