November 25, 2022

Prisoner flees from hospital in Khon Kaen

4 hours ago TN
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen. Photo: UDOM PINTUWONG.




A police hunt was underway for a prisoner serving a drugs sentence who escaped after being taken to a hospital in Phon district of Khon Kaen province for treatment.

The escape was named as Bundit Dinchanthuek, aged 41. He fled from Phon Hospital around 2am on Friday. He was wearing leg chains. Photos of him were circulated online on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

