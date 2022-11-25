Thai Air Force awaits US Congress approval to buy advanced F35 fighter jets









The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is determined to procure two F35 fighter jets from the United States, despite resistance from opposition parties, and is now awaiting a response from the US Congress as to whether it will approve their sale to Thailand, according to RTAF Commander-in-Chief ACM Alongkorn Vannarot.

He admitted that he is not sure whether Congress will approve Thailand’s acquisition, as one of its close allies, because the plane’s technology is regarded as top secret, adding that the RTAF has no Plan B if the US response is negative.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





