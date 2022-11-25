November 25, 2022

Thai Air Force awaits US Congress approval to buy advanced F35 fighter jets

4 hours ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II. Photo: Alan Wilson / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is determined to procure two F35 fighter jets from the United States, despite resistance from opposition parties, and is now awaiting a response from the US Congress as to whether it will approve their sale to Thailand, according to RTAF Commander-in-Chief ACM Alongkorn Vannarot.

He admitted that he is not sure whether Congress will approve Thailand’s acquisition, as one of its close allies, because the plane’s technology is regarded as top secret, adding that the RTAF has no Plan B if the US response is negative.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Government Says Health Ministry Regulations Properly Address Cannabis

5 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Transport Minister Orders Solutions to Slow Luggage Claims

11 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

Thai PM Prayut mulls move to UTN

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

True + dtac merger

True-DTAC Merger Faces Delay: Telenor

3 hours ago TN
Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

State of Emergency Extended For Three More Months in Far South

4 hours ago TN
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Thai Air Force awaits US Congress approval to buy advanced F35 fighter jets

4 hours ago TN
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Prisoner flees from hospital in Khon Kaen

4 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Government Says Health Ministry Regulations Properly Address Cannabis

5 hours ago TN