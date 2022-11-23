Fire destroys foreigner’s car in Koh Kaew, Phuket

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy.









The Koh Kaew firefighters told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire at 10:00 P.M. last night (November 22nd) on the Number 3013 Road (International School – Koh Kaew Road).

They arrived at the scene with a fire engine to find the fire was heavily ablaze. It took about ten minutes to control the fire. The car was totally damaged but the foreign driver luckily escaped injury.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

