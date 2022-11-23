November 23, 2022

Fire destroys foreigner’s car in Koh Kaew, Phuket

4 hours ago TN
A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand

A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy.




The Koh Kaew firefighters told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the fire at 10:00 P.M. last night (November 22nd) on the Number 3013 Road (International School – Koh Kaew Road).

They arrived at the scene with a fire engine to find the fire was heavily ablaze. It took about ten minutes to control the fire. The car was totally damaged but the foreign driver luckily escaped injury.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



