Migrant drug smugglers arrested with 1.6 million pills of meth in Kamphaeng Phet

Street near Mainstreet and Market Hall in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet province. Photo: Khid72.









Narcotic suppression officials arrested five drug smugglers who tried to transport to Bangkok from Chiang Rai province a large load of 1.6 million methamphetamine pills today, November 23rd.

Narcotic suppression officials led by Pol. Gen. Chinnapat Sarasin announced the arrest of five drug smugglers including Mr. Netiphong Saeyang, 22, Mr. Noppadech Saesong, 28, Mr. Ekapop Sae-her, 35, Mr. Chakkrit Suayrak, 53, and Mr. Chakkrit after apprehending them at a gas station in Kamphaeng Phet province.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





