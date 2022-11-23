November 23, 2022

Additional air quality monitoring stations to be set up in Chiang Mai

A family of 4 persons on a Honda scooter in Chiang Mai

A family of 4 persons on a Honda motorbike in Chiang Mai. Photo: Gozitano. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Two air quality monitoring stations will be set up, in addition to the existing four in Chiang Mai province, to monitor smoke and dust from forest fires, which are expected to begin sooner than in previous years.

Director of the Environment and Pollution Control Office in Chiang Mai, Pradit Seesai, said today (Wednesday) that forest fires are expected sooner as a result of the premature arrival of the dry season, as he cited a forest fire on Huai Yap mountain, bordering Ban Thi district of Lamphun Province and Mae On district of Chiang Mai, which was reported on November 20th by members of the paramotor club in Chiang Mai.

