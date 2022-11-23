Additional air quality monitoring stations to be set up in Chiang Mai









Two air quality monitoring stations will be set up, in addition to the existing four in Chiang Mai province, to monitor smoke and dust from forest fires, which are expected to begin sooner than in previous years.

Director of the Environment and Pollution Control Office in Chiang Mai, Pradit Seesai, said today (Wednesday) that forest fires are expected sooner as a result of the premature arrival of the dry season, as he cited a forest fire on Huai Yap mountain, bordering Ban Thi district of Lamphun Province and Mae On district of Chiang Mai, which was reported on November 20th by members of the paramotor club in Chiang Mai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





