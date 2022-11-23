Genting Dream cruise liner arrives in Patong for the first time









A team of Phuket officials led by the Phuket Vice Governor Amnauy Pinsuwan and the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand (Phuket TAT) director Ms. Natasiri Ronnasiri this morning (November 23rd) at 7:00 A.M. welcomed tourists who have arrived in Patong from the Genting Dream cruise liner.

Mrs. Nongyao Kirandorn the Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Kuala Lumpur Office told the Phuket Express that the Genting Dream which is travelling from Singapore and Malaysia had arrived in Patong which took five days in total to travel.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

