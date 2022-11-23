November 24, 2022

Genting Dream cruise liner arrives in Patong for the first time

10 hours ago TN
Genting Dream at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore

Genting Dream at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. Photo: Sapphire Jasper. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A team of Phuket officials led by the Phuket Vice Governor Amnauy Pinsuwan and the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand (Phuket TAT) director Ms. Natasiri Ronnasiri this morning (November 23rd) at 7:00 A.M. welcomed tourists who have arrived in Patong from the Genting Dream cruise liner.

Mrs. Nongyao Kirandorn the Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Kuala Lumpur Office told the Phuket Express that the Genting Dream which is travelling from Singapore and Malaysia had arrived in Patong which took five days in total to travel.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



