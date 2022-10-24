October 24, 2022

First cruise liner arrives in Phuket after COVID-19

8 hours ago TN
One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches in Phuket, Thailand

One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Steve Johnson / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The first cruise liner has arrived in Patong, Phuket after the Covid -19 situation has been relieved.

A team of Phuket officials led by the Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand (Phuket TAT) director Ms. Natasiri Ronnasiri this morning (October 24th) welcomed tourists who have arrived in Patong from the ‘SPECTRUM OF THE SEA’ cruise liner.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



