First cruise liner arrives in Phuket after COVID-19

One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Steve Johnson / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.









The first cruise liner has arrived in Patong, Phuket after the Covid -19 situation has been relieved.

A team of Phuket officials led by the Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and the Phuket Tourism Authority of Thailand (Phuket TAT) director Ms. Natasiri Ronnasiri this morning (October 24th) welcomed tourists who have arrived in Patong from the ‘SPECTRUM OF THE SEA’ cruise liner.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





