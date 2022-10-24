October 24, 2022

Thailand reports its 12th monkeypox case, an Omani in Phuket

8 hours ago TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport. Photo: Alexander Beltyukov / airliners.net. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Disease Control Department has identified Thailand’s 12th monkeypox case, in an Omani male tourist in Phuket, Dr.Tares Krassanairawiwong, the department’s director-general, disclosed today (Monday).

He said that the 25-year-old arrived in Thailand from Oman on October 3rd and then travelled to Phuket the following day with three friends.

Initial information shows that, while in Phuket, the man visited some entertainment venues and restaurants which serve Middle Eastern food, but did not have sex with anyone.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



