Thai Police hunt for alleged real owner of raided Club One Pattaya, eye 5-year closure









The real owner of the raided CLUB ONE PATTAYA is believed by Pattaya police to be a Chinese national with a long criminal record, while the deputy inspector general of the Royal Thai Police said he is planning to enforce a 5-year closure on the venue.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, chaired a meeting with Police Region 2 and Pattaya police around noon today, October 24th, to discuss a contentious incident where more than 200 patrons at CLUB ONE PATTAYA were able to escape an inspection after some were reportedly being found to have taken illegal drugs.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

