October 23, 2022

Three edicts issued to tighten controls on use of cannabis in food

3 hours ago TN
Cannabis-Marijuana food

Cannabis-Marijuana food. Photo: kidjack / Pixabay.




Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has issued three edicts concerning the use of cannabis and hemp, includingcannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in food and seasonings.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul said today (Sunday) that the edicts, which came into force on October 23rd, are intended to tighten regulations on the use of the plants and their extracts in food and seasonings by food producers and vendors.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



