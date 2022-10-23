October 23, 2022

Man bitten to death by own pit bulls in Korat

3 hours ago TN
White Pitbull

American Pit Bull Terrier. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man who kept seven pit bulls in his house has died after being attacked by one or two of the dogs in Muang district on Saturday, a member of the Hook 31 rescue unit said.

Natdanai Kosungnoen said that the rescue unit rushed to house No 499/1 at Prakob Pattana Community at about 12.10pm after being alerted to the incident.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST

