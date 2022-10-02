October 2, 2022

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light in Korat, kills new graduate

7 hours ago TN
Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Rajamangala University of Technology. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA/NAKHON SAWAN: Allegedly reckless driving by a 15-year-old boy has put an end to the life of a newly-graduated student engineer.

Thanaphol Kaewmoon, 24, was riding a motorcycle from his office in Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima back to his room on Friday when the accident happened. He was hit by a BMW sedan, driven by the boy, that ran a red light at an intersection outside the campus at 10pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert and Chalit Phumruang
BANGKOK POST



