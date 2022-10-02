NATO warns of mobilization of ‘Belgorod’, the Russian submarine carrying the ‘Weapon of the Apocalypse’

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine returned to its home base in Kamchatka after completing training and combat missions at sea. Photo: Sergey Konovalov / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. CC BY 4.0.









The NATO has sent an intelligence alert to its member countries warning of the mobilization of the Russian nuclear submarine named ‘K-329 Belgorod’, which carries of the Poseidon nuclear missile, also known as the “Weapon of the Apocalypse”, according to the Italian newspaper ‘La Repubblica’.

This submarine was launched in July and is now reportedly submerged in Arctic waters after its possible involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to several unofficial sources.

NATO fears that the Russian submarine’s mission is now to test the Poseidon super torpedo, a 24-meter projectile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of about two megatons, and one of the six newly developed Russian strategic weapons announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 1 March 2018.

This nuclear torpedo has the capability to travel up to 10,000 kilometers underwater and then explode near the coast to cause a radioactive tsunami.

The ‘Belgorod’ is 184 meters long and 15 meters wide and can travel at about 60 kilometers per hour underwater. It is believed that the submarine can spend up to 120 days underwater without having to return to the surface.

On the other hand, a British defense expert claims that the explosions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were caused by a Russian unmanned underwater vehicle.

According to The Times, the attack was “probably premeditated and planned” by Russia and what was used to carry it out was an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) with explosive capability dropped into the sea weeks or months before the detonations.

