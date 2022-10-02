October 2, 2022

Woman’s body parts buried under expressway in Bangkok in grisly murder

2 hours ago TN
CentralPlaza Lat Phrao

CentralPlaza Ladprao. Image: Jarcje.




SAMUT PRAKAN: A man has been arrested for killing his lover at a condominium in Muang district, cutting her body into parts, putting them in plastic bags and burying the bags under an expressway, police said.

Pol Col Arthit Simcharoen, the Samrong Nua police superintendent, said the murder took place at the condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 115 in tambon Theparak.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

Anti-Prayut protesters launch campaign demanding PM’s ouster

7 hours ago TN
Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Anti-Prayut protesters rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok

1 day ago TN
Boeing 737-4Y0 City Airways

Three flights bound for Ubon Ratchathani turned back to Bangkok due to poor weather

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

CentralPlaza Lat Phrao

Woman’s body parts buried under expressway in Bangkok in grisly murder

2 hours ago TN
A Russian nuclear-powered submarine returned to its home base in Kamchatka after completing training and combat missions at sea

NATO warns of mobilization of ‘Belgorod’, the Russian submarine carrying the ‘Weapon of the Apocalypse’

3 hours ago TN
Rajamangala University of Technology in Bangkok.

Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light in Korat, kills new graduate

7 hours ago TN
The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul

Anti-Prayut protesters launch campaign demanding PM’s ouster

7 hours ago TN
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Japanese tourist missing in rough seas off Phang-nga as his wife is rescued

14 hours ago TN