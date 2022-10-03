October 3, 2022

Indian & Russian tourists allegedly have phone and 120k baht gold necklace stolen in Pattaya

6 hours ago TN
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Walking Street in Pattaya at night. Photo: Wpcpey. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Indian and Russian victims in separate cases said they were pickpocketed last night by what they said were a Thai female companion and two transgender individuals.

The first victim was a 29-year-old Indian national, Mr. Sekar Mohandoss. He came to report his plight at the Pattaya police station last night, October 2nd, saying his Huawei A4 smartphone was stolen by a female companion whom he paid to, according to him, “just hang out” with him at his accommodation.

Meanwhile, the second victim, Mr. Vadim Korni Iashchenko, a 31-year-old Russian national, also went to report a similar thief incident at the Pattaya police station at 5:30 PM last night.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Police motorcycle patrol

Transferred Pattaya police chief is back at Pattaya police station

2 days ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Thai good Samaritan helps 10-year-old Chinese-American girl on trek from Chonburi to Bangkok to see her mother

3 days ago TN
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Kazakhstani man allegedly involved in extorting Russian for cryptocurrency on Samui Island arrested in Chonburi

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand floods in November 2011

Chaiyaphum Hit by Worst Flood in 50 Years

6 hours ago TN
Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Thailand to enter cold season at the end of October

6 hours ago TN
Night view of Ping river, Chiang Mai

Ping River in Chiang Mai Exceeds Critical Level

6 hours ago TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Government eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Center

6 hours ago TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Swede escapes unharmed from a burning car in Phuket

6 hours ago TN