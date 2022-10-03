Indian & Russian tourists allegedly have phone and 120k baht gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Indian and Russian victims in separate cases said they were pickpocketed last night by what they said were a Thai female companion and two transgender individuals.
The first victim was a 29-year-old Indian national, Mr. Sekar Mohandoss. He came to report his plight at the Pattaya police station last night, October 2nd, saying his Huawei A4 smartphone was stolen by a female companion whom he paid to, according to him, “just hang out” with him at his accommodation.
Meanwhile, the second victim, Mr. Vadim Korni Iashchenko, a 31-year-old Russian national, also went to report a similar thief incident at the Pattaya police station at 5:30 PM last night.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.