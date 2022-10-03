October 3, 2022

Thousands of local residents and foreigners join ‘Yu Keng’ ceremony as a part of Vegetarian Festival in Phuket on Sunday

6 hours ago TN
Vegetarian Festival in Phuket Island

Vegetarian Festival in Phuket Island. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.




About 2,200 local residents and foreign tourists participated in Phuket’s ‘Yu Keng’ ceremony as a part of the Vegetarian Festival at Jui Tui Shrine in Phuket on Sunday, October 2nd.

Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and his delegation also joined the Yu Keng parade of Chinese deities statues this morning. Phuket residents as well as tourists from Malaysia and Singapore gathered along the roadside to pay respect and light firecrackers to call the gods according to traditional beliefs.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Phuket Express



