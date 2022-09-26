Vegetarian Festival Starts in Bangkok’s Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.









BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – The vegetarian festival started at the old Yaowarat market as most consumers understood the rising prices of vegetarian foods.

The festival was set from Sept 25 to Oct 4. Thai people of the Chinese origin were actively buying vegetarian foods and ingredients to prepare such foods as they were about to abstain meat consumption from Sept 26.

TNA

