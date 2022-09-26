September 26, 2022

Vegetarian Festival Starts in Bangkok’s Chinatown

14 hours ago TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.




BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – The vegetarian festival started at the old Yaowarat market as most consumers understood the rising prices of vegetarian foods.

The festival was set from Sept 25 to Oct 4. Thai people of the Chinese origin were actively buying vegetarian foods and ingredients to prepare such foods as they were about to abstain meat consumption from Sept 26.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Bangkok takes precautions ahead of arrival of tropical storm Noru this Thursday

14 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim signs at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Former Myanmar beauty queen ‘detained’ at Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 days ago TN
Ya Ba tablets

139kg of crystal meth, speed pills seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Angry dog with rabies

Nong Samo Hospital in Pattaya reveals at least one million people a year get bitten by dogs in Thailand

13 hours ago TN
View of Patong Beach in Phuket

Three foreign tourists rescued after getting stuck in a rip current near Patong Beach

13 hours ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Pheu Thai win at Roi Et polls fuels party’s landslide hopes

14 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Typhoon Noru to Reach Thailand as Tropical Storm on Sept 29

14 hours ago TN
Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

Bangkok takes precautions ahead of arrival of tropical storm Noru this Thursday

14 hours ago TN